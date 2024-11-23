Tejashwi Yadav Confident Despite Bypoll Setbacks in Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader and Opposition Leader in Bihar, downplayed his party's poor performance in Bihar bypolls, asserting confidence in forming the next government under Mahagathbandhan in 2025. He highlighted the alliance's success in Jharkhand where the JMM-led coalition retained power despite setbacks in a few assembly seats.
Despite the Rashtriya Janata Dal's lackluster show in Bihar's recent bypolls for four assembly seats, leader Tejashwi Yadav remains undeterred. He expressed optimism that the Mahagathbandhan, a grand alliance, will emerge victorious in the state's upcoming 2025 elections.
Addressing the media, Yadav, also the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar's assembly, celebrated the alliance's triumph in neighboring Jharkhand. Here, the JMM-led coalition retained power, a significant achievement considering RJD's previous win of just the Chatra seat in 2019.
Deflecting concerns over seats lost in Bihar, Yadav emphasized the unpredictable nature of elections. He noted their recent electoral gains in Jharkhand and reiterated confidence in the Mahagathbandhan's prospects for forming the next government in Bihar.
