Tejashwi Yadav Confident Despite Bypoll Setbacks in Bihar

Despite the Rashtriya Janata Dal's lackluster show in Bihar's recent bypolls for four assembly seats, leader Tejashwi Yadav remains undeterred. He expressed optimism that the Mahagathbandhan, a grand alliance, will emerge victorious in the state's upcoming 2025 elections.

Addressing the media, Yadav, also the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar's assembly, celebrated the alliance's triumph in neighboring Jharkhand. Here, the JMM-led coalition retained power, a significant achievement considering RJD's previous win of just the Chatra seat in 2019.

Deflecting concerns over seats lost in Bihar, Yadav emphasized the unpredictable nature of elections. He noted their recent electoral gains in Jharkhand and reiterated confidence in the Mahagathbandhan's prospects for forming the next government in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)