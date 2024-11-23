Hikmat Udhan Wins Ghansawangi Seat in Tight Assembly Race

Hikmat Udhan, representing Shiv Sena, clinched victory in the Ghansawangi assembly seat, defeating NCP's incumbent MLA, Rajesh Tope, by a margin of 2,309 votes. The contest was one of the highlights as results were announced on Saturday.

In an interesting turn, Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district played a pivotal role in the elections, standing as the heartbeat of the Maratha quota agitation spearheaded by Majoj Jarange. This village falls under the Ghansawangi constituency.

Experts suggest that the consolidation of OBC votes in favor of the Mahayuti coalition likely countered the anticipated influence of the Maratha caste dynamics that were previously observed in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)