Left Menu

Maratha Quota Showdown: Activist's Countdown to April 30

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange sets an April 30 deadline for Maharashtra's government to address demands, including issuing OBC Kunbi certificates. Industries Minister Samant meets Jarange to discuss these issues, with plans to present them to CM Fadnavis on April 23. Jarange threatens protests if demands are unfulfilled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:06 IST
Maratha Quota Showdown: Activist's Countdown to April 30
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As the April 30 deadline looms, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has intensified his push for the Maharashtra government to address his demands, which include issuing OBC Kunbi certificates to the Maratha community. On Wednesday, Industries Minister Uday Samant met with Jarange to discuss these concerns, promising to present them before Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a meeting set for April 23.

The closed-door discussions, attended by Shiv Sena MLA Sandipan Bhumre, took place in Shahagad village, Jalna district. Jarange emphasized the slow implementation of three official gazette notifications related to the Maratha community and insisted on the suspension of officers who delay certificate issuance.

In a statement following the discussions, Samant affirmed the government's commitment to addressing Jarange's demands. He also dismissed any speculation of internal discord within the Shiv Sena, reaffirming the party's solidarity. Jarange has warned of protests in Mumbai should the government fail to act by April 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025