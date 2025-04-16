Maratha Quota Showdown: Activist's Countdown to April 30

As the April 30 deadline looms, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has intensified his push for the Maharashtra government to address his demands, which include issuing OBC Kunbi certificates to the Maratha community. On Wednesday, Industries Minister Uday Samant met with Jarange to discuss these concerns, promising to present them before Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a meeting set for April 23.

The closed-door discussions, attended by Shiv Sena MLA Sandipan Bhumre, took place in Shahagad village, Jalna district. Jarange emphasized the slow implementation of three official gazette notifications related to the Maratha community and insisted on the suspension of officers who delay certificate issuance.

In a statement following the discussions, Samant affirmed the government's commitment to addressing Jarange's demands. He also dismissed any speculation of internal discord within the Shiv Sena, reaffirming the party's solidarity. Jarange has warned of protests in Mumbai should the government fail to act by April 30.

