Triumphant BJP Seizes Uttar Pradesh Bypolls, Propels Modi's Vision

The BJP secured a resounding victory in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls, garnering acclaim for PM Modi's leadership and policies. State leaders praised voter support, emphasizing a rejection of divisive agendas. As the BJP strengthens its foothold, leaders remain optimistic about future electoral successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 22:14 IST
UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinched a decisive victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls, drawing accolades from state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, who lauded the voters for prioritizing peace and development. He condemned any societal division based on caste or language, emphasizing the state's alignment with PM Modi's vision of inclusive progress.

The BJP triumphed in constituencies including Ghaziabad, Kundarki, Khair, Phulpur, Katehari, and Majhawan, with ally Rashtriya Lok Dal securing Meerapur. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party won Karhal and Sishamau. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attributed the 'historic win' to the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, extending congratulations to party leaders and workers.

In his press conference, CM Yogi emphasized PM Modi's visionary policies as the key driver of public trust, celebrating the winning candidates. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya expressed optimism for future victories and criticized the Samajwadi Party's approach. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak highlighted the success of Modi's welfare schemes in the state, marking a triumph in law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

