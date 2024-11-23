KTR Criticizes Congress for Double Standards, Highlights Regional Parties' Rise

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) has voiced sharp criticism against the Congress, accusing the party of betraying Telangana and failing to fulfill electoral promises in both Telangana and Maharashtra. He lambasted the Congress for utilizing Rs 300 crore of Telangana taxpayers' money on misleading advertisements, which he claims failed to deceive the public in Maharashtra.

KTR pointed out the inconsistency in Congress' electoral commitments, highlighting their promise of Rs 3,000 in Maharashtra despite not delivering Rs 2,500 to 1.6 crore women in Telangana. He advised Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to cease propagating falsehoods and concentrate on fulfilling promises made to the Telangana people.

In a broader political context, KTR emphasized the dwindling political strength of the Congress, highlighted by its inability to independently form a government in Jharkhand and the complete rejection it faced in Maharashtra. He argued that India's political future lies with regional parties, asserting that the election results in Maharashtra and Jharkhand reflect growing dissatisfaction with national parties like the BJP and Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)