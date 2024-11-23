Left Menu

Climate Summit Turmoil: Vulnerable Nations Stage Walkout

During the annual UN climate talks, vulnerable nations staged a walkout in protest of a draft agreement on climate finance. Least Developed Countries and the Alliance of Small Island States felt excluded from discussions and demanded significant financial allocations to combat the climate crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 23-11-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 22:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

The annual UN climate talks turned chaotic when two groups representing the world's most vulnerable countries walked out on Saturday. The protest was against a draft agreement on a new climate finance package for the Global South, which these groups felt inadequately addressed their needs.

Delegates from the Least Developed Countries (LDC) group and the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) left the meeting, claiming they were being ignored during negotiations. The absence of sufficient financial allocation in the draft heightened their concerns.

The walkout comes amid demands for at least USD 220 billion and USD 39 billion for LDCs and SIDS, respectively—figures critical for addressing the climate crisis. As tensions rise, the call for equitable climate finance allocation remains a top priority for these nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

