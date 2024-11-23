Congress Raises Doubts Over Surprising Maharashtra Election Results
Congress Maharashtra election in-charge, Ramesh Chennithala, expressed disbelief at the assembly poll results declaring a Mahayuti alliance victory, contradicting exit polls predicting a close race with Maha Vikas Aghadi. Concerns about unemployment, inflation, and corruption were cited, with the party vowing to probe the unexpected outcome.
In a striking turn of events following the Maharashtra Assembly polls, Congress Maharashtra election in-charge Ramesh Chennithala has voiced significant doubts regarding the credibility of the results, which marked a strong win for the Mahayuti alliance. Chennithala called the outcomes 'unbelievable' and at odds with the widely held public sentiment and exit polls that anticipated neck-and-neck competition with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).
Addressing a press conference, Chennithala highlighted issues such as unemployment, inflation, and corruption in Maharashtra, suggesting that these factors should have swayed votes towards the MVA. He dismissed the decisive Mahayuti victory, which saw the defeat of prominent MVA leaders, as inconsistent with public opinion, stating, 'The results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections contradict public sentiment and are not acceptable.'
Adding to the tension within Congress ranks, leaders Pawan Khera and Jairam Ramesh raised concerns over potential discrepancies and irregularities in the electoral process. Ramesh pointed to a possible 'conspiracy' against Congress, while Khera questioned the BJP's dramatic comeback in state assembly results compared to Lok Sabha polls just months prior. As BJP and its allies celebrated an unexpected landslide, securing substantial leads across Maharashtra's 288 constituencies, the Congress vowed to thoroughly investigate the results, challenging the supposed transparency of the electoral process.
