Delhi Congress Questions AAP Rally Permit Amid Alleged BJP-AAP Nexus
The Delhi Congress has raised concerns over the police allowing AAP's rally but denying Youth Congress a protest. Accusations of an agreement between BJP and AAP emerged, linked to AAP leaders' discharge in the liquor scandal. Allegations of AAP being a BJP pawn further intensified political tensions.
The Delhi Congress voiced concern over perceived bias in police permissions, questioning why AAP was allowed a rally at Jantar Mantar while the Youth Congress was denied the same. The event has sparked claims of a deal between AAP and BJP, following the legal relief granted to AAP leaders in a liquor policy case.
Devendra Yadav, the Congress chief in Delhi, alleged that AAP's discharge signifies a covert alliance with the BJP. He accused the ruling party of propping up AAP as a tactical move to diminish Congress' electoral influence.
The controversy underscores tensions between the parties, as Kejriwal criticized top BJP figures, vowing that public support will dismantle the current government. Meanwhile, questions remain about BJP's hesitation to act on past reports against AAP.
