Kejriwal Declares Countdown to BJP's Downfall

Following a Delhi court's discharge in the liquor policy case, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal launched a fierce critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Kejriwal claimed BJP's removal from power has commenced and denounced their alleged conspiracy against him in the excise policy case.

Speaking at a rally at Jantar Mantar, Kejriwal described the recent court ruling as 'historic' in proving his 'hardcore honesty'. He accused the Prime Minister of fear-mongering and claimed Modi's tyrannical leadership was ending.

Kejriwal criticized the BJP's governance in various sectors, including education and healthcare, and mocked the Prime Minister's initiatives. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann promised a substantial electoral victory for AAP in upcoming elections, signaling a shift in national politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)