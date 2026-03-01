Left Menu

Kejriwal Declares Countdown to BJP's Downfall

Following his discharge in the liquor policy case, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging conspiracy against him. At a rally, he accused them of governing through fear and manipulation, urging citizens to support a 'liveable India'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 19:39 IST
Kejriwal Declares Countdown to BJP's Downfall
Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Following a Delhi court's discharge in the liquor policy case, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal launched a fierce critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Kejriwal claimed BJP's removal from power has commenced and denounced their alleged conspiracy against him in the excise policy case.

Speaking at a rally at Jantar Mantar, Kejriwal described the recent court ruling as 'historic' in proving his 'hardcore honesty'. He accused the Prime Minister of fear-mongering and claimed Modi's tyrannical leadership was ending.

Kejriwal criticized the BJP's governance in various sectors, including education and healthcare, and mocked the Prime Minister's initiatives. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann promised a substantial electoral victory for AAP in upcoming elections, signaling a shift in national politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zimbabwe Cricket Team's Travel Uncertainty Amid Middle East Tensions

Zimbabwe Cricket Team's Travel Uncertainty Amid Middle East Tensions

 India
2
Shockwaves in Dubai: Drones, Missiles, and a New Reality

Shockwaves in Dubai: Drones, Missiles, and a New Reality

 Global
3
Heightened Security at US Consulate Amid Global Protest

Heightened Security at US Consulate Amid Global Protest

 India
4
Urgent Appeal for Evacuation: Indian Citizens Caught in Middle East Conflict

Urgent Appeal for Evacuation: Indian Citizens Caught in Middle East Conflict

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026