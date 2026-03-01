Kerala's Political Tide Turning: BJP Gathers Momentum

Prakash Javadekar, a senior BJP leader and former Union minister, has expressed confidence in the growing support for the BJP in Kerala, crediting the effective performance of Narendra Modi's government at the Centre. Speaking on Sunday, Javadekar cited a 'change of heart' among the voters in this southern Indian state.

Historically alternating between the Congress-led UDF and the CPM-led LDF, Kerala is reportedly witnessing discontent due to industrial stagnation, struggling higher education, and allegations of corruption. In contrast, the BJP's central government has garnered a favorable perception among Keralites, irrespective of electoral alignment, says Javadekar.

Highlighting a transformation in the political landscape, Javadekar revealed that the BJP's vote share has expanded from 2% to 20% over the years. Surveys indicate the possibility of BJP winning 10 to 20 seats, with recent victories such as in Thiruvananthapuram boosting the party's morale as it gears up for the state elections.