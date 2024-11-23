Karnataka By-election Sweep: Congress Rejects BJP's Politics

Yatindra Siddaramaiah, Congress MLC and son of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, announced that the electorate has firmly rejected BJP's divisive politics following Congress' clean sweep in three state assembly by-elections. The contested seats of Sandur, Channapatna, and Shiggaon were successfully claimed by the Congress, as results released on Saturday confirmed.

The by-elections, conducted on November 13, reinforced trust in Congress governance, notably its guarantee schemes, according to Yatindra Siddaramaiah. He criticized the BJP for its alleged attempts to destabilize the ruling state government through divisive tactics. In a comment on Maharashtra's election outcomes, he expressed disappointment but assured thorough review by party leaders.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stressed the personal and political weight of this electoral victory. He condemned the BJP and JDS for fabricating damaging allegations against him and his administration, which voters ultimately dismissed. The polls demonstrated public confidence in his decades-long political career over opposition falsehoods.

Highlight victories include Yasir Pathan's success against a former Chief Minister's son in Shiggaon and Congress wresting Channapatna from Kumaraswamy's son. The party also reclaimed Sandur from BJP, with Annapoorna Tukaram receiving significant voter support.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar remarked that the triumph symbolized the rejection of BJP's and NDA's narratives by Karnataka's citizens, reinforcing that their alliances are ineffective. Congress now commands 137 seats in the state assembly, having gained ground from both BJP and JDS.

