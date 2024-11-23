Left Menu

Karnataka By-election Sweep: Congress Rejects BJP's Politics

Congress celebrated a decisive victory in Karnataka by-elections, winning all three contested assembly seats. The triumph reflects public rejection of the BJP's alleged divisive tactics. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlighted the elections' significance amidst accusations. Meanwhile, Deputy CM Shivakumar declared the win as a repudiation of BJP's narrative, emphasizing Congress' growing dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 22:37 IST
Karnataka By-election Sweep: Congress Rejects BJP's Politics
Yatindra Siddaramaiah, Congress MLC and son of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Yatindra Siddaramaiah, Congress MLC and son of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, announced that the electorate has firmly rejected BJP's divisive politics following Congress' clean sweep in three state assembly by-elections. The contested seats of Sandur, Channapatna, and Shiggaon were successfully claimed by the Congress, as results released on Saturday confirmed.

The by-elections, conducted on November 13, reinforced trust in Congress governance, notably its guarantee schemes, according to Yatindra Siddaramaiah. He criticized the BJP for its alleged attempts to destabilize the ruling state government through divisive tactics. In a comment on Maharashtra's election outcomes, he expressed disappointment but assured thorough review by party leaders.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stressed the personal and political weight of this electoral victory. He condemned the BJP and JDS for fabricating damaging allegations against him and his administration, which voters ultimately dismissed. The polls demonstrated public confidence in his decades-long political career over opposition falsehoods.

Highlight victories include Yasir Pathan's success against a former Chief Minister's son in Shiggaon and Congress wresting Channapatna from Kumaraswamy's son. The party also reclaimed Sandur from BJP, with Annapoorna Tukaram receiving significant voter support.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar remarked that the triumph symbolized the rejection of BJP's and NDA's narratives by Karnataka's citizens, reinforcing that their alliances are ineffective. Congress now commands 137 seats in the state assembly, having gained ground from both BJP and JDS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024