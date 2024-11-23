Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi's Historic Win: Wayanad's Faith in Progressive Politics

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav congratulates Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on securing a landmark victory in the Wayanad bypolls. Elected with over 4 lakh vote margin, Priyanka pledges to be the voice of Wayanad in Parliament, emphasizing positive, people-oriented politics as key to this triumph.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 22:54 IST
Priyanka Gandhi's Historic Win: Wayanad's Faith in Progressive Politics
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav extended his congratulations to Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra following her triumphant victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls. Describing the win as 'historic', Yadav applauded the shift towards 'positive, people-oriented politics' that he believes led to this electoral success.

Priyanka Gandhi secured a commanding victory, emerging as the people's choice with a substantial margin of 4,10,931 votes. Expressing deep gratitude on social media, Priyanka thanked Wayanad's voters for their trust and vowed to represent their aspirations and voices in Parliament. Her message underscored a commitment to translate this electoral success into ongoing advocacy and support for her constituents.

This electoral win emerged in the backdrop of strategic seat decisions by Congress, with Rahul Gandhi choosing to retain Rae Bareli after winning both Rae Bareli and Wayanad. Simultaneously, Akhilesh Yadav celebrated the victories of Abu Asim Azmi and Raees Kasam Sheikh in Maharashtra's assembly elections, highlighting the strength of the Samajwadi Party's alliance and collective political efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024