Priyanka Gandhi's Historic Win: Wayanad's Faith in Progressive Politics
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav congratulates Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on securing a landmark victory in the Wayanad bypolls. Elected with over 4 lakh vote margin, Priyanka pledges to be the voice of Wayanad in Parliament, emphasizing positive, people-oriented politics as key to this triumph.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav extended his congratulations to Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra following her triumphant victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls. Describing the win as 'historic', Yadav applauded the shift towards 'positive, people-oriented politics' that he believes led to this electoral success.
Priyanka Gandhi secured a commanding victory, emerging as the people's choice with a substantial margin of 4,10,931 votes. Expressing deep gratitude on social media, Priyanka thanked Wayanad's voters for their trust and vowed to represent their aspirations and voices in Parliament. Her message underscored a commitment to translate this electoral success into ongoing advocacy and support for her constituents.
This electoral win emerged in the backdrop of strategic seat decisions by Congress, with Rahul Gandhi choosing to retain Rae Bareli after winning both Rae Bareli and Wayanad. Simultaneously, Akhilesh Yadav celebrated the victories of Abu Asim Azmi and Raees Kasam Sheikh in Maharashtra's assembly elections, highlighting the strength of the Samajwadi Party's alliance and collective political efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
