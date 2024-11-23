Samajwadi Party Celebrates By-Election Triumph as INDIA Alliance Gains Momentum

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party (SP), has expressed his commendation for party candidates Naseem Solanki and Tej Pratap Yadav's successful campaigns in the Sisamau and Karhal Assembly bye-elections, whose results were announced recently. Yadav emphasized the INDIA alliance's effectiveness, describing the candidates' triumphs as evidence of the strength found in unity.

In a message on social media, Yadav stated, "The true courage and power of individuals increase through adversity. My heartfelt gratitude to all voters, supporters, and leaders for ensuring our candidates' victories as INDIA Alliance representatives in the UP assembly by-elections." He extended congratulations to Solanki and Tej Pratap Yadav and remarked on the broader moral victory for INDIA alliance-backed candidates.

Despite these accomplishments, the SP captured only two of the nine seats contested in Uttar Pradesh, while the dominant Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its affiliates celebrated wins in seven constituencies. Yadav also praised the Trinamool Congress and Mamata Banerjee for their clean sweep of the six West Bengal bypoll seats, attributing the outcome to strategic leadership that thwarted BJP's efforts.

The Election Commission reported results across 48 assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha seats, with the BJP claiming 21 assembly seats, Congress taking seven, and the TMC securing victories in West Bengal. Notably, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra marked her political debut in Kerala's Wayanad by-election with substantial success.

The by-elections spanned 15 states, with critical races in Uttar Pradesh and Kerala's Wayanad, where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her impactful electoral entrance. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)