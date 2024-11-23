Ajit Pawar's Faction Emerges Victorious in Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party emerged as the winner in the high-stakes Maharashtra Assembly elections, securing victory in 29 out of the 59 seats they contested. This win solidifies Ajit Pawar's position in the political landscape, overshadowing the faction led by his uncle, Sharad Pawar, which managed only six victories.

Despite Sharad Pawar's faction running for 86 seats, they could only secure ten victories, illustrating the deepening divide and rivalry within the Nationalist Congress Party ranks. The intra-party split has seen Ajit aligning with the Shiv Sena and BJP, forming a coalition under the Mahayuti government.

The results further demonstrated Ajit Pawar's growing influence, even on familial battlegrounds where he defeated relatives backed by Sharad Pawar. As the Election Commission's results reveal, the political landscape in Maharashtra continues to evolve with Ajit Pawar's growing dominance.

