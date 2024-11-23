Left Menu

BJP Celebrates Monumental Triumph in Maharashtra Elections

In a significant victory, the BJP-led alliance, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scored a historic win in Maharashtra's assembly polls, capturing the public's trust. The Mahayuti alliance, consisting of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, secured triumph against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi and other parties.

Updated: 23-11-2024 23:47 IST
Union Minister CR Patil announced a historic victory for the BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra on Saturday, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The Maharashtra assembly polls saw the people entrusting their votes to BJP candidates, according to Patil, who serves as the Union Jal Shakti Minister.

Patil remarked on the unity and hard work of Maharashtra's leaders and BJP workers, emphasizing the public's confidence in the government's corruption-free administration. He declared, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we have achieved a historic victory in Maharashtra."

The ruling Mahayuti alliance emerged with an impressive mandate. The Bharatiya Janata Party secured 132 seats, the Shiv Sena won 57, and the NCP gained 21 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly. In contrast, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi and others trailed behind, with Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) capturing 20 seats, Congress 16, and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) 10 seats. The Samajwadi Party also won two seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

