Cease-fire Hurdles Amid Explosive Escalation in Beirut and Gaza

Recent Israeli airstrikes in central Beirut have resulted in over 20 deaths and 66 injuries, escalating tensions in the region. Amid attempts to broker a cease-fire, disputes linger over terms of agreement regarding Hezbollah's disarmament and international monitoring. The conflict has displaced a significant portion of Lebanon's population.

Israeli airstrikes in central Beirut on Saturday resulted in the deaths of at least 20 individuals, with 66 more wounded, according to local officials. The strikes, marking the fourth attack in the area within a week, intensified as diplomatic efforts to negotiate a cease-fire continued.

The escalation follows U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein's visit in pursuit of a peace deal between Israel and Hezbollah, amid a war that has claimed over 3,500 lives in Lebanon and displaced 1.2 million residents. On Israel's side, 90 soldiers and nearly 50 civilians have died due to northern bombardments.

The ongoing negotiations for a cease-fire face significant hurdles. Proposals suggest a two-month truce, withdrawal of Israeli forces, and increased Lebanese military patrols along the southern border, monitored by an international committee. However, disagreements persist on terms ensuring Hezbollah's disarmament and committee composition.

