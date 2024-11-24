Left Menu

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results: Party Positions Revealed

The recent Maharashtra assembly election results have been announced, showcasing a varied distribution of seats among parties. The BJP leads with 132 seats, followed by Shiv Sena with 57. Other parties like NCP, Congress, and smaller factions also gained representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 10:07 IST
Maharashtra Assembly Election Results: Party Positions Revealed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra assembly election results have been declared, revealing the political landscape of the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the frontrunner, securing 132 seats in the 288-member assembly.

Shiv Sena claimed the second-highest number of seats with 57, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) captured 41 seats. The Congress party and other factions, including Shiv Sena (UBT), also managed to earn their spots, with 20 and 16 seats respectively.

Minor parties and independents such as the Samajwadi Party, AIMIM, and CPI(M) managed to secure representation, reflecting a diverse political environment in Maharashtra following these elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024