Maharashtra Assembly Election Results: Party Positions Revealed

The Maharashtra assembly election results have been declared, revealing the political landscape of the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the frontrunner, securing 132 seats in the 288-member assembly.

Shiv Sena claimed the second-highest number of seats with 57, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) captured 41 seats. The Congress party and other factions, including Shiv Sena (UBT), also managed to earn their spots, with 20 and 16 seats respectively.

Minor parties and independents such as the Samajwadi Party, AIMIM, and CPI(M) managed to secure representation, reflecting a diverse political environment in Maharashtra following these elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)