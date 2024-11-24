Maharashtra's Political Shift: Mahayuti's Dominance

Maharashtra witnessed a significant political shift as the BJP-led Mahayuti retained its power, winning 230 out of 288 assembly seats.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the state BJP chief, announced that the Mahayuti leadership would soon decide on the next chief minister of Maharashtra.

The Congress, on the other hand, faced a setback, with its leader Nana Patole securing a narrow victory margin, underlining the party's diminished influence in the state.

