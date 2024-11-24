Maharashtra's Political Shift: Mahayuti's Dominance
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule emphasized the Mahayuti's role in deciding the next chief minister following their electoral victory. The Congress party, with its limited seats, faces challenges. Bawankule highlighted the BJP's plans to enroll 1.51 crore new members amid ongoing political developments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 14:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra witnessed a significant political shift as the BJP-led Mahayuti retained its power, winning 230 out of 288 assembly seats.
Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the state BJP chief, announced that the Mahayuti leadership would soon decide on the next chief minister of Maharashtra.
The Congress, on the other hand, faced a setback, with its leader Nana Patole securing a narrow victory margin, underlining the party's diminished influence in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uddhav Thackeray Defends Shiv Sena's Identity Amid Political Rivalries
UP STF and Mumbai cops nab wanted shooter Shiva Kumar and two others in NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case: official.
Shooter, two others in NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case arrested from Uttar Pradesh: Mumbai police.
Social Media Friends Assist in Capturing Fugitive NCP Leader's Assassin
Key Suspect Arrested in NCP Politician Baba Siddique's Murder