Maharashtra's Political Shift: Mahayuti's Dominance

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule emphasized the Mahayuti's role in deciding the next chief minister following their electoral victory. The Congress party, with its limited seats, faces challenges. Bawankule highlighted the BJP's plans to enroll 1.51 crore new members amid ongoing political developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 14:49 IST
Chandrashekhar Bawankule
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra witnessed a significant political shift as the BJP-led Mahayuti retained its power, winning 230 out of 288 assembly seats.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the state BJP chief, announced that the Mahayuti leadership would soon decide on the next chief minister of Maharashtra.

The Congress, on the other hand, faced a setback, with its leader Nana Patole securing a narrow victory margin, underlining the party's diminished influence in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

