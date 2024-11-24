Romania's Presidential Election: A Race Between Tradition and Populism

Romania commenced its presidential election on Sunday, where hard-right contender George Simion presents a notable challenge. Voter priorities focus on rising living costs and Romania's international stance, particularly its support for Ukraine. Current opinion polls suggest a likely run-off featuring Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and Simion.

By mid-morning, approximately 3.7 million Romanian citizens had participated in the voting process, with the polls scheduled to close in the evening. Notably, the Romanian diaspora, starting their voting earlier, may significantly impact the results, given Simion's popularity among them.

Analysts predict a potential victory for Ciolacu in the follow-up round if it materializes, drawing support from moderates. However, the election narrative has been characterized by Simion as a choice between entrenched political interests and his defense of national sovereignty.

