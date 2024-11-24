Left Menu

Protest March to Islamabad: Tensions Rise as PTI Pushes for Freedom

Supporters of Imran Khan geared up for a protest march to Islamabad, facing heavy security, roadblocks, and communication blackouts. Khan's party, PTI, demands his release, addressing alleged election rigging, and judiciary restoration. The federal government warns against unlawful protests, emphasizing strict legal actions adhering to court orders.

Updated: 24-11-2024 16:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant move aimed at countering a large-scale protest, Pakistan has deployed a massive security presence in Islamabad, shutting down major arteries and suspending mobile services. The protest, spearheaded by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, seeks to demand the release of former Premier Imran Khan from jail.

Leading a convoy towards the capital is Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, rallying supporters to break what they call the 'shackles of slavery.' Amid heightened tensions, there are claims of police interference, with accusations of attempted arson thwarted by PTI members.

The government, however, remains resolute, implementing Section 144 to ban gatherings, citing past experiences of civil unrest. Rail and metro services have been halted, with authorities on high alert, ensuring no disruptions compromise national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

