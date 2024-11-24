Left Menu

Justice for Samuel Luiz: Convictions in Homophobic Murder Case Spark Nationwide Reflection

Four men were convicted in Spain for the homophobic murder of 24-year-old Samuel Luiz, a case that ignited protests nationwide in 2021. The court found Diego Montaña guilty of leading the attack, misjudging Luiz as gay, while Alejandro Freire and Kaio Amaral were convicted of aggravated murder, and Alejandro Míguez of complicity.

In a landmark case that has drawn widespread attention across Spain, four men were convicted on Sunday for their roles in the homophobic murder of Samuel Luiz, a 24-year-old nursing assistant. The conviction comes after the brutal assault outside a nightclub in A Coruna in July 2021, which led to nationwide protests against hate crimes.

The accused, Diego Montaña, Alejandro Freire, and Kaio Amaral, were found guilty of aggravated murder. Montaña, identified as the ringleader, mistakenly believed Luiz to be gay due to his mannerisms and clothing, hurling homophobic slurs before and after the attack. Meanwhile, Alejandro Míguez was convicted of complicity.

The jury's verdict followed an intensive deliberation spanning five days after a trial lasting nearly a month. Sentencing is forthcoming, with the prosecution seeking prison terms ranging from 22 to 27 years. The case highlights broader issues as recent data from Spain's Interior Ministry reports 364 hate crimes related to sexual orientation in 2023, reflecting persistent challenges in addressing such offenses.

