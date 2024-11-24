Manoj Jarange's Unseen Influence in Maharashtra Elections

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has refuted claims that his campaign had no impact on the outcome of the Maharashtra assembly elections. The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, emerged victorious, sweeping 40 out of 46 seats in the Marathwada region.

This success has been attributed to the implementation of various schemes and a strong campaign. Analysts cite a strong voter turnout, particularly among the OBC community, following Jarange's criticisms of political figures, as a decisive factor in the outcome.

Despite anti-incumbency sentiment, candidates like BJP's Babanrao Lonikar and Santosh Danve secured victories, benefiting from divided opposition votes and effective campaign strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)