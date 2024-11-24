BJP's Social Movement on Bangladeshi Infiltration Gains Momentum in Jharkhand

Former Chief Minister Champai Soren reiterated on Sunday that the BJP's movement against the suspected rise of Bangladeshi infiltration in Jharkhand is fundamentally social rather than political or election-focused.

Soren, who secured the Seraikela assembly seat, emphasized that tribals are becoming minorities in several districts, including Pakur and Sahibganj. "Our battle against Bangladeshi infiltration is purely a social campaign. We believe infiltrators should not receive sanctuary on this sacred land," he stated in an online Hindi post.

The BJP is gearing up to advance its campaign in the Santhal Parganas, underscoring Soren's stance that society and tribal identity must prevail amid shifting political landscapes. Despite the issue being pivotal in elections, the BJP-led alliance secured only 24 seats compared to the JMM-led coalition's 56 in the 81-member legislature.

