Showdown in Islamabad: Protests, Politics, and the Path to Change
Pakistan's Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, pledges to 'protect Islamabad' as thousands march in support of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Protests are organized to challenge what Khan claims as an unjust political mandate and are met with heavy security. The government calls for restrictions while protesters demand change.
Pakistan's Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, has vowed to 'protect Islamabad' as thousands of supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan descend on the capital, amid enhanced security measures. The demonstration is a response to Khan's 'final call' for nationwide protests against what he dubs a stolen mandate and unjust arrests.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led in part by Khan's wife and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, urged public participation in a sit-in at D-Chowk, near key government buildings. Naqvi stressed the importance of maintaining order, while announcing possible arrests and road closures around Islamabad.
Meanwhile, the capital city has seen intensified security, with containers blocking critical routes and communications restricted. The government, under pressure to prevent chaos, faces growing public mobilization calling for freedom and justice, while warning that any attempts to disrupt public order will result in legal action.
