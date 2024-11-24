Left Menu

Showdown in Islamabad: Protests, Politics, and the Path to Change

Pakistan's Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, pledges to 'protect Islamabad' as thousands march in support of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Protests are organized to challenge what Khan claims as an unjust political mandate and are met with heavy security. The government calls for restrictions while protesters demand change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 24-11-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 20:33 IST
Showdown in Islamabad: Protests, Politics, and the Path to Change
Mohsin Naqvi
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, has vowed to 'protect Islamabad' as thousands of supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan descend on the capital, amid enhanced security measures. The demonstration is a response to Khan's 'final call' for nationwide protests against what he dubs a stolen mandate and unjust arrests.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led in part by Khan's wife and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, urged public participation in a sit-in at D-Chowk, near key government buildings. Naqvi stressed the importance of maintaining order, while announcing possible arrests and road closures around Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the capital city has seen intensified security, with containers blocking critical routes and communications restricted. The government, under pressure to prevent chaos, faces growing public mobilization calling for freedom and justice, while warning that any attempts to disrupt public order will result in legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024