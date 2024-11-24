Freedom Party's Historic Win in Styria: A Surprising Turn in Austrian Politics

The far-right Freedom Party (FPO) has clinched a momentous victory in the state elections of Styria, marking its first triumph in this Austrian region. This significant win echoes their performance in September's national election, as the FPO positions itself as a formidable political force.

Gaining 35% of the votes, the FPO overshadowed the ruling conservative People's Party (OVP), which garnered 26.7% according to estimates by Foresight for ORF. This outcome ends a post-World War Two trend where neither the OVP nor the Social Democrats (SPO) dominated elections in this southern Austrian state.

Despite its electoral success, the FPO requires a coalition partner to achieve a majority in Styria's state assembly. Nationally, FPO leader Herbert Kickl criticized ongoing attempts to form a government excluding his party, highlighting the electoral shift seen in Styria.

