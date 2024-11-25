Tight Presidential Race in Romania: Exit Polls Show Close Contest

BUCHAREST, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Romanian presidential election's first round has proven to be intensely competitive, as exit polls reveal a close race.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu appears poised for victory, narrowly leading the field over centre-right contender Elena Lasconi. Lasconi faces stiff competition from two hard-right opponents.

While Lasconi waits on the final preliminary results set for Monday, the tense political atmosphere reflects the highly contested nature of this election.

(With inputs from agencies.)