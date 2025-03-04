IOC Presidential Race: Transgender Athlete Debate Under Scrutiny

In the contentious race for the presidency of the International Olympic Committee, Juan Antonio Samaranch has placed the spotlight on the participation of transgender athletes in women's sports, advocating for the IOC's leadership role to ensure their protection. The 65-year-old vice-president of the IOC is among the seven contenders vying to succeed President Thomas Bach next March.

Samaranch expressed his intention for the IOC to spearhead setting policies regarding transgender athletes, relying on abundant scientific evidence. While the IOC has allowed sports federations to create individual regulations, Samaranch aims for a unified approach.

Amidst this debate, U.S. President Donald Trump, whose nation will host the 2028 Summer Olympics, has issued an executive order to ban transgender females from female sports, further complicating the IOC's stance. Samaranch remains optimistic, citing the Olympics in Los Angeles as a significant opportunity for America to make an impressive global statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)