Ciolacu Leads Romanian Presidential Race Amidst Tight Competition
Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu leads in the first round of the presidential election with 25% of votes. Centre-right leader Elena Lasconi follows with 18%, closely trailed by hard-right rivals Calin Georgescu and George Simion. Overseas Romanians may influence results in the decisive round on December 8.
Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu appears to be leading in the initial round of the national presidential election, according to exit polls released on Sunday. Ciolacu has secured 25% of the vote, positioning him ahead of centre-right leader Elena Lasconi at 18%.
Hard-right contenders Calin Georgescu and George Simion closely follow, with 16% and 15% respectively. The current data doesn't account for votes cast by the large Romanian diaspora, who could play a crucial role in shaping the ultimate outcome.
While analysts anticipate Ciolacu will surpass Simion in a final face-off, they acknowledge that the social democrat might face challenges against Lasconi in the runoff scheduled for December 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Allegations of Illegality: Exit Polls Under Scrutiny
Romania's Political Showdown: Ciolacu vs. Simion
Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections: BJP Confident Despite Exit Polls
Mumba Devi's Shaina NC Confident in Mahayuti's Return Amid Exit Polls
Exit Polls: Forecasts Indicate Favorable Outcomes for Mahayuti and NDA Alliances in Maharashtra and Jharkhand