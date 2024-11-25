Ciolacu Leads Romanian Presidential Race Amidst Tight Competition

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu appears to be leading in the initial round of the national presidential election, according to exit polls released on Sunday. Ciolacu has secured 25% of the vote, positioning him ahead of centre-right leader Elena Lasconi at 18%.

Hard-right contenders Calin Georgescu and George Simion closely follow, with 16% and 15% respectively. The current data doesn't account for votes cast by the large Romanian diaspora, who could play a crucial role in shaping the ultimate outcome.

While analysts anticipate Ciolacu will surpass Simion in a final face-off, they acknowledge that the social democrat might face challenges against Lasconi in the runoff scheduled for December 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)