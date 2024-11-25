Yamandu Orsi Triumphs in Uruguay's Presidential Runoff

In a significant political shift, the center-left opposition candidate, Yamandu Orsi, claimed victory in Uruguay's presidential runoff election. Early official results indicated Orsi secured 70% of the votes, marking a resounding win.

Orsi, who entered the runoff as a pre-election favorite, garnered 784,523 votes. His primary opponent, Alvaro Delgado, received 771,434 votes, as per early tallies released on Sunday.

The win was promptly acknowledged by Uruguay's current president and the ruling coalition candidate, who extended their congratulations to Orsi for his decisive electoral success.

