Left Menu

Publication of Honduran election results again halted, official says

Lopez-Osorio said publications were halted due to system maintenance. The latest official count showed centrist candidate Salvador Nasralla in the lead with 40.27% of votes, with Trump-backed conservative Nasry Asfura a tight second at 39.64%.

Reuters | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 04-12-2025 02:13 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 02:13 IST
Publication of Honduran election results again halted, official says
  • Country:
  • Honduras

The publication of votes cast in Sunday's presidential election in Honduras has once again been halted, election official Cossette Lopez-Osorio said in a post on X on Wednesday, adding it was inexcusable this happened without proper warning. Lopez-Osorio said publications were halted due to system maintenance.

The latest official count showed centrist candidate Salvador Nasralla in the lead with 40.27% of votes, with Trump-backed conservative Nasry Asfura a tight second at 39.64%. Official electoral data showed 79.60% of votes had been counted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Macron urges Xi to step up efforts on Ukraine, rebalancing global trade

UPDATE 3-Macron urges Xi to step up efforts on Ukraine, rebalancing global t...

 Global
2
Falling rupee creating economic pain for people: Cong MP in RS

Falling rupee creating economic pain for people: Cong MP in RS

 India
3
BEML wins Rs 157 crore order to manufacture switch rail grinding machines

BEML wins Rs 157 crore order to manufacture switch rail grinding machines

 India
4
India airlifts movable bridge system, water units to Sri Lanka; shares disaster-response toolkit

India airlifts movable bridge system, water units to Sri Lanka; shares disas...

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI to drive 6G evolution, but security and energy constraints threaten rollout

AI driving precision farming while barriers threaten smallholder adoption

Service quality and trust no longer enough: FinTech becomes key to customer retention in banking

Explainable AI reveals hidden thresholds driving sudden urban water disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025