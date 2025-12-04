Publication of Honduran election results again halted, official says

The publication of votes cast in Sunday's presidential election in Honduras has once again been halted, election official Cossette Lopez-Osorio said in a post on X on Wednesday, adding it was inexcusable this happened without proper warning. Lopez-Osorio said publications were halted due to system maintenance.

The latest official count showed centrist candidate Salvador Nasralla in the lead with 40.27% of votes, with Trump-backed conservative Nasry Asfura a tight second at 39.64%. Official electoral data showed 79.60% of votes had been counted.

