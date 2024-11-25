Left Menu

Historic Win: Uruguay's Center-Left Triumphs in Election

Uruguay's center-left secures a significant victory as opposition candidate Yamandu Orsi wins the presidential election with 49.3% of the vote. Conservative rival Alvaro Delgado garnered 46.4%. With 87% of votes counted, the president and opposition acknowledge Orsi's victory, ensuring a smooth transition of power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Montevideo | Updated: 25-11-2024 06:49 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 06:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Uruguay

In a significant political shift, Uruguay's center-left has emerged victorious in the nation's presidential election. Opposition candidate Yamandu Orsi won with 49.3% of the total votes, surpassing conservative candidate Alvaro Delgado, who secured 46.4%.

The official results, released on Sunday, showcased a decisive moment in Uruguay's political landscape. With 87% of the votes counted, both the president and the opposition have conceded the election, extending goodwill towards the transition of power to Orsi.

This election marks a pivotal change in the country's governance, as Orsi prepares to lead with a promise of reform and progress, celebrated by his supporters and recognized by his political rivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

