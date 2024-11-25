Historic Win: Uruguay's Center-Left Triumphs in Election

In a significant political shift, Uruguay's center-left has emerged victorious in the nation's presidential election. Opposition candidate Yamandu Orsi won with 49.3% of the total votes, surpassing conservative candidate Alvaro Delgado, who secured 46.4%.

The official results, released on Sunday, showcased a decisive moment in Uruguay's political landscape. With 87% of the votes counted, both the president and the opposition have conceded the election, extending goodwill towards the transition of power to Orsi.

This election marks a pivotal change in the country's governance, as Orsi prepares to lead with a promise of reform and progress, celebrated by his supporters and recognized by his political rivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)