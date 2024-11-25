Prashant Kishor's Vision: Reviving Bihar from 'Failed State' to Prosperity

In a bold statement, Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor labeled Bihar a 'failed state', urging significant development efforts. Speaking to the Bihari diaspora, Kishor emphasized the need for transformative change in the state's governance and education system.

Kishor confidently predicted Jan Suraaj's victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. He proposed using revenue from lifting the alcohol ban to enhance school education, aiming to elevate Bihar to a middle-income state by 2029-2030.

Despite setbacks in recent bypolls, Kishor critiqued the Bihari diaspora's lack of ground-level contributions, urging them to rally support for strategic change. His vision outlines a challenging, yet hopeful path to reforming Bihar's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)