Mahayuti Triumphs in Maharashtra Elections Despite Close Calls

The Mahayuti coalition, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, dominated the 2024 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, securing 230 seats. Notably, Rohit Pawar of NCP (SP) clinched a narrow victory at Karjat Jamkhed against BJP's Ram Shankar Shinde. Political humor ensued with Ajit Pawar jesting with his nephew Rohit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 11:29 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 11:29 IST
Screengrab of viral video of Ajit Pawar with his newphew Rohit Pawar . Image Credit: ANI
In a stunning victory, the Mahayuti coalition comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) swept the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, securing a commanding 230 out of 288 seats. This overwhelming win highlights their dominant position in regional politics.

Despite the coalition's success, a noteworthy exception was the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate Rohit Pawar, who emerged victorious in a nail-biting contest in the Karjat Jamkhed constituency. Pawar defeated BJP's Ram Shankar Shinde by a razor-thin margin, a feat that drew humorous remarks from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar playfully asked his nephew to touch his feet, jokingly attributing Rohit's win to divine intervention, while hinting at what could have been a decisive public rally. Meanwhile, the opposing Maha Vikas Aghadi faced a significant setback, with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UT) and partners securing minimal seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

