Mahayuti Triumphs in Maharashtra Elections Despite Close Calls

In a stunning victory, the Mahayuti coalition comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) swept the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, securing a commanding 230 out of 288 seats. This overwhelming win highlights their dominant position in regional politics.

Despite the coalition's success, a noteworthy exception was the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate Rohit Pawar, who emerged victorious in a nail-biting contest in the Karjat Jamkhed constituency. Pawar defeated BJP's Ram Shankar Shinde by a razor-thin margin, a feat that drew humorous remarks from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar playfully asked his nephew to touch his feet, jokingly attributing Rohit's win to divine intervention, while hinting at what could have been a decisive public rally. Meanwhile, the opposing Maha Vikas Aghadi faced a significant setback, with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UT) and partners securing minimal seats.

