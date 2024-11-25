Lee Jae-myung: Court Clears, Challenges Persist
South Korea's main opposition leader, Lee Jae-myung, was acquitted of perjury charges. However, he still faces multiple legal battles, including a bribery case linked to a $1 billion property scandal. His political prospects remain uncertain as further convictions could impede his presidential ambitions.
In a dramatic turn of events, South Korea's main opposition leader, Lee Jae-myung, was acquitted of charges alleging he compelled a witness to commit perjury. The Seoul Central District Court announced the verdict on Monday, providing a respite for Lee amid ongoing legal scrapes that shadow his political journey.
The court's decision arrives against the backdrop of Lee's entanglement in multiple legal proceedings, notably a bribery charge tied to a $1 billion property development scandal. Recently, a court handed Lee a one-year suspended sentence for violating election laws, a judgement that, if ratified, could derail his aspirations for the 2027 presidential race.
Most notably, Lee, the Democratic Party's leader, has termed the charges against him as baseless, pointing to political reprisals as the motive. Despite having been narrowly defeated in the 2022 presidential elections by Yoon Suk Yeol, Lee's political future now hangs precariously as he endeavors to challenge the latest rulings through appeals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
