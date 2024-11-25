Left Menu

Lee Jae-myung Acquitted: A Silver Lining Amid Legal Storms

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung was acquitted of charges that he persuaded a witness to lie in court, providing brief relief amid numerous legal battles. The ruling concerns whether Lee pressured a former city employee to give false testimony in a 2019 case downplaying his 2002 conviction.

Lee Jae-myung
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a significant legal reprieve, South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung was acquitted Monday of charges that he convinced a witness to commit perjury to minimize his past criminal record. This development offers a temporary respite from a series of legal challenges jeopardizing his political ambitions.

After the Seoul Central District Court's ruling, Lee expressed gratitude to the judge for delivering "truth and justice." It remains unclear if the prosecution will appeal. Previously this month, Lee received a suspended sentence for election law violations, closely tied to his 2022 presidential campaign.

Lee's growing legal troubles threaten to end his political career. Nevertheless, as he contends with multiple trials, Lee plans to appeal any unfavorable verdicts. Observers await the Supreme Court's decisions, which may impact his political future, with a decisive vote scheduled for March 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

