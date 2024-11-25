Congress Blames BJP for Sambhal Violence, Urges Supreme Court Intervention

In the wake of violent unrest in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, the Congress party has accused the ruling BJP of inciting communal discord and called for urgent intervention by the Supreme Court. The violence led to the deaths of four individuals, including one on Monday, with numerous others injured.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the state government's actions, describing them as biased and hastily executed, which worsened the situation. They argued that the BJP's approach of fostering Hindu-Muslim tensions is detrimental to both state and national interests.

Amidst calls for peace and unity, seven FIRs have been registered by the police, targeting key figures from the Samajwadi Party. With a prohibition on outsider entry into Sambhal until November 30, the district remains on edge as the Congress claims a systematic conspiracy by the BJP and RSS to disrupt harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)