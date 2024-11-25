Imran Khan's PTI: Protests and Legal Battles Intensify

The leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) convened with former Prime Minister Imran Khan at Adiala Jail. With more than 200 legal challenges, Khan remains a focal point of political tension as his party advances protests.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and other PTI figures met Khan to align strategies in light of ongoing protests in Islamabad. Khan is actively shaping party tactics from behind bars, according to reports.

The PTI convoys encountered severe police action, including tear gas, as they moved towards Islamabad. Demonstrations are planned to protest alleged wrongful detentions and a contested constitutional amendment.

(With inputs from agencies.)