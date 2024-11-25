Left Menu

Imran Khan's PTI: Protests and Legal Battles Intensify

Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, faces over 200 legal cases following his government's dismissal. Amid burgeoning protests by his party, PTI, leaders met him in jail to discuss strategies. Despite police resistance, convoys continue towards Islamabad, demonstrating against perceived injustices and advocating for Khan's release.

Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) convened with former Prime Minister Imran Khan at Adiala Jail. With more than 200 legal challenges, Khan remains a focal point of political tension as his party advances protests.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and other PTI figures met Khan to align strategies in light of ongoing protests in Islamabad. Khan is actively shaping party tactics from behind bars, according to reports.

The PTI convoys encountered severe police action, including tear gas, as they moved towards Islamabad. Demonstrations are planned to protest alleged wrongful detentions and a contested constitutional amendment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

