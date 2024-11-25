Left Menu

Le Pen Threatens Coalition: France's Political Tug-of-War

Marine Le Pen threatens to withdraw support for France's coalition government due to unsatisfactory budget negotiations with Prime Minister Michel Barnier. The government's efforts to pass a budget by December 12 face challenges, including potential no-confidence votes and Barnier's possible invocation of article 49.3.

On Monday, Marine Le Pen, a prominent far-right leader, reiterated her threat to withdraw her party's support from France's coalition government in an imminent no-confidence vote. This announcement follows unsuccessful budget negotiations with Prime Minister Michel Barnier.

Despite discussions, Le Pen expressed doubt over reaching a compromise on the stringent 2025 budget bill, aimed at achieving substantial fiscal cuts. The opposition accuses the government of exacerbating the tax burden on households, entrepreneurs, and pensioners.

Speculation intensifies as Barnier faces pressure to employ article 49.3 of the constitution, potentially leading to the adoption of the budget without a parliamentary vote and triggering a no-confidence motion. Meanwhile, Le Pen's political viability remains uncertain amid legal scrutiny.

