Sterling Recovers Amid Dollar's Slide Following U.S. Treasury Nomination

The British pound began recovering from a three-day losing streak as the U.S. dollar weakened following Scott Bessent's appointment as Treasury Secretary. The BoE is anticipated to adopt a less dovish stance than the ECB and Fed due to persistent inflation, impacting interest rates and market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:47 IST
The British pound is rebounding from a recent slump, climbing by 0.4% to $1.2579 on Monday. This uptick follows the U.S. dollar's loss in value after Scott Bessent was nominated as Treasury Secretary, a factor supporting broader global currency trends.

Concerns over potential high inflation were voiced by BoE Deputy Governor Clare Lombardelli, advocating for a cautious approach to interest rate reductions. While the BoE has dropped rates twice since August, it's expected to maintain a firmer approach compared to the ECB and Fed, amidst an environment of stubborn inflation.

The pound's movement was highlighted by its slight drop to 83.37 pence per euro, reflecting underlying euro correlations post-U.S. election. Market analysts project potential advantages for the pound against Euro-sensitive currencies, contingent on domestic economic forecasts and U.S. policy impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

