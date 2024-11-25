Left Menu

Controversial March Against Waqf Board Ignites Political Tensions in Karnataka

Supporters of Vijayapura BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal initiated a protest march against the Waqf Board in Karnataka after alleged eviction notices to farmers. Despite orders to withdraw such notices, the march continues, aiming to address grievances. Political tensions arise with prominent leaders actively participating.

Updated: 25-11-2024 19:27 IST
Vijayapura BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal's supporters have launched a protest march against the Waqf Board in Karnataka, sparked by eviction notices served to farmers. The contentious march comes in defiance of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's directive to withdraw the notices and cancellation warnings. Yatnal's supporters, however, are pressing on with the demonstration.

The march, set to last a month, commenced from Bidar in North Karnataka and is expected to culminate in Bengaluru on December 25. The movement has rallied 12 senior BJP leaders and welcomed the involvement of JD(S) leader Bandeppa Kashempur, making it a politically charged event.

Yatnal has been vocal in criticizing the Waqf law, describing it as an attempt to transform India into Pakistan. He has also openly criticized senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa's family, advocating for the end of dynastic politics. The march acts as a response to the state BJP's 'fact finding team' investigating farmer grievances in Yatnal's constituency.

