Left Menu

TotalEnergies Halts Investments Amid Adani Corruption Scandal

French energy giant TotalEnergies has stopped investments in Adani Group following bribery charges against the Indian conglomerate's chairman. The move comes after U.S. authorities charged Adani's leadership with a $265 million bribery scheme to secure contracts. TotalEnergies, with a significant stake in Adani firms, demands clarification before future investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 20:34 IST
TotalEnergies Halts Investments Amid Adani Corruption Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, French energy powerhouse TotalEnergies announced on Monday its decision to halt investments in Adani Group. This decision comes on the heels of a U.S. indictment charging Adani's chairman, Gautam Adani, along with others, in a massive bribery scheme involving $265 million.

TotalEnergies, with financial stakes amounting to between $4 billion and $5 billion in Adani companies, expressed that they were previously unaware of the alleged corruption. The French company emphasized that until clarity is obtained regarding these accusations, no new financial commitments will be made.

The allegations suggest that bribery payments were orchestrated to secure lucrative contracts projected to generate $2 billion in profits over two decades. Adani's stock market value faced turbulence, reflecting investor jitters. Meanwhile, the controversy has sparked political upheaval, with disruptions in India's parliament calling for immediate discussions on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024