Surprise Surge: Georgescu and Lasconi Head to Romanian Presidential Runoff

Romania's political landscape experienced a seismic shift as Calin Georgescu, a little-known far-right populist, advanced to the presidential runoff. Georgescu, running independently, surprised many by leading the first round with 22.95% of the vote, outpacing incumbent Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu.

Reformist candidate Elena Lasconi from the Save Romania Union party followed closely, securing 19.17%, narrowly surpassing Ciolacu, who garnered 19.15%. This marks the first time in 35 years that Romania's Social Democratic Party did not see their candidate advance, reflecting a wave of anti-establishment sentiment.

The electoral turnout reached 52.5%, with the diaspora significantly favoring Georgescu. As the nation prepares for the December 8 runoff, both candidates continue to rally support, with Georgescu tapping into discontent and Lasconi emphasizing anti-corruption and defense policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)