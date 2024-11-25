Moustaches and Political Milestones: The Rajasthan Bypolls Spectacle

In an intriguing twist to the Rajasthan bypolls, the symbol of a moustache took center stage as a representation of political triumph. The BJP's Revant Ram Danga clinched the Khimsar seat, defeating Kanika Beniwal of the RLP by a margin of 13,901 votes. This victory was celebrated across Jaipur with posters depicting moustaches.

The moustache motif was rooted in a pledge by Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar. He had vowed to remove his moustache if the BJP candidate faced defeat, making the election a personal battleground. When Danga emerged victorious, the minister thanked voters for their support in safeguarding his vow, crediting it to 'respecting' the moustache.

This election cycle saw notable realignments, with Jyoti Mirdha bringing Danga into the BJP fold. The campaign was closely monitored, as several key players, including Minister Khimsar from Jodhpur, managed the BJP's electoral strategy in Khimsar—a district wrought with complex political dynamics and historical rivalries.

(With inputs from agencies.)