Biden's Farewell Turkey Pardon: A Festive Tradition

In a time-honored tradition, President Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys, Peach and Blossom, at the White House, marking the start of Thanksgiving festivities. This annual event symbolizes the president's gratitude as he reflects on his tenure and marks his last holiday season in office.

The turkeys, named after Delaware's state flower, drew laughs from the crowd as Biden shared their quirky traits. As one gobbled, Biden addressed 2,500 attendees, expressing how the tradition signifies resilience and gratitude. The turkey pardon has roots dating back to 1947 and became official under George H.W. Bush in 1989.

While millions of turkeys will grace Thanksgiving tables, Biden's pardoned pair have different pursuits. Later, Biden plans to join U.S. Coast Guard members in New York for a 'Friendsgiving' celebration, continuing the spirit of thanks with servicemen and women.

(With inputs from agencies.)