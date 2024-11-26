Trump's Legal Triumph: Charges Dropped Amidst Presidential Victory

In a significant legal precedent, U.S. prosecutors have requested a federal judge to dismiss charges against President-elect Donald Trump, citing a longstanding Department of Justice policy that prevents the prosecution of sitting presidents. This decision comes just ahead of Trump taking office after his successful 2024 campaign, marking a remarkable legal and political win for him.

The special counsel's office, led by Jack Smith, initially pursued allegations that Trump conspired to subvert the 2020 election results. However, the prosecutors acknowledged that dismissing this case was not contingent upon its merits but was necessitated by Trump's forthcoming presidency and the related DOJ policy.

Judge Tanya Chutkan's approval is required to formalize the dismissal, following intense debate over presidential immunity and the power of the Justice Department. Trump's legal team has long argued for the charges to be dropped, invoking Supreme Court rulings that protect former presidents from prosecution over official acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)