Senator Blocks Promotion of Key Afghanistan Withdrawal General

A Republican senator has blocked the promotion of U.S. Army Lieutenant General Christopher Donahue, last to leave Afghanistan in 2021. Nominated by President Biden for a fourth star, Donahue's promotion faces a hold by Senator Markwayne Mullin. The Pentagon acknowledges the hold while political tensions rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-11-2024 02:31 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 02:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Republican senator has stymied the promotion of Lieutenant General Christopher Donahue. Known for leading the 82nd Airborne Division during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, he faces a setback as the last soldier to exit the tumultuous region in 2021.

The anonymous hold was placed by Senator Markwayne Mullin, who has yet to comment on his decision. Lieutenant General Donahue, nominated for a fourth star to lead the U.S. Army in Europe and Africa, remains at the center of political tensions, compounded by critique from President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump has vocally criticized the military's Afghanistan withdrawal, eyeing an overhaul at the Pentagon. Despite internal military support from figures like Tony Thomas, former U.S. Special Operations Command head, who described Donahue as "a generational leader," the stalemate underscores the broader political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

