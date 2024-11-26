Senator Blocks Promotion of Key Afghanistan Withdrawal General

A Republican senator has stymied the promotion of Lieutenant General Christopher Donahue. Known for leading the 82nd Airborne Division during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, he faces a setback as the last soldier to exit the tumultuous region in 2021.

The anonymous hold was placed by Senator Markwayne Mullin, who has yet to comment on his decision. Lieutenant General Donahue, nominated for a fourth star to lead the U.S. Army in Europe and Africa, remains at the center of political tensions, compounded by critique from President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump has vocally criticized the military's Afghanistan withdrawal, eyeing an overhaul at the Pentagon. Despite internal military support from figures like Tony Thomas, former U.S. Special Operations Command head, who described Donahue as "a generational leader," the stalemate underscores the broader political landscape.

