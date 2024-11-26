U.S. Prosecutors Drop Federal Cases Against Trump: A Legal Triumph

U.S. prosecutors have announced their decision to drop two federal criminal cases against Donald Trump, citing long-standing Justice Department policy against prosecuting a sitting president. This move marks a consequential victory for Trump, who recently won the election and is poised to reclaim the presidency in January.

The policy, originating in the 1970s, suggests prosecuting a sitting president would contradict the Constitution by disrupting executive functions. While the courts will still need to approve the prosecutors' requests, the Justice Department has indicated these cases must be closed before Trump's return to the White House.

Despite this development, prosecutors have signaled their intention to pursue charges against two Trump associates related to the classified documents case. Trump's representation has hailed this outcome as a major legal triumph, painting Trump's election success as both a political and legal victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)