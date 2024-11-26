Left Menu

U.S. Prosecutors Drop Federal Cases Against Trump: A Legal Triumph

U.S. prosecutors decided to drop two federal criminal cases against Donald Trump, citing a policy preventing the prosecution of a sitting president. This move is regarded as a significant legal victory for Trump, who secured an election win to return as U.S. president in January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 02:37 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 02:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. prosecutors have announced their decision to drop two federal criminal cases against Donald Trump, citing long-standing Justice Department policy against prosecuting a sitting president. This move marks a consequential victory for Trump, who recently won the election and is poised to reclaim the presidency in January.

The policy, originating in the 1970s, suggests prosecuting a sitting president would contradict the Constitution by disrupting executive functions. While the courts will still need to approve the prosecutors' requests, the Justice Department has indicated these cases must be closed before Trump's return to the White House.

Despite this development, prosecutors have signaled their intention to pursue charges against two Trump associates related to the classified documents case. Trump's representation has hailed this outcome as a major legal triumph, painting Trump's election success as both a political and legal victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

