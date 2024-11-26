Trump's Proposed Tariff on Canada, Mexico, and China: A Controversial Move
President-elect Donald Trump plans to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico to curb illegal immigration and drugs, and on China to address the drug influx. He announced on Truth Social that he'd sign these tariffs into effect upon taking office on January 20, citing border security concerns.
- Country:
- United States
US President-elect Donald Trump has announced his intention to impose significant tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China, citing issues of illegal immigration and drug trafficking as primary motivations. The announcement was made on Trump's Truth Social platform, where he detailed a 25% tariff on incoming goods from Canada and Mexico, and a 10% tariff on Chinese products.
Trump expressed that these tariffs would be among his first executive actions after assuming office on January 20, 2025. He argued the need for such measures due to the increasing number of illegal immigrants and drugs entering the United States from Canada and Mexico, particularly highlighting a caravan approaching from Mexico.
Furthermore, Trump targeted China, accusing it of insufficient action to curb the flow of drugs, especially fentanyl, into the US. He declared that the additional tariffs on China would remain until the situation was resolved, emphasizing the urgency for both North American neighbors and China to address these ongoing concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- tariffs
- Canada
- Mexico
- China
- illegal immigration
- drugs
- border security
- Fentanyl
- executive orders
ALSO READ
The J-35A Stealth Aircraft: China's High-Flying Milestone at Zhuhai
China's Debt Relief: A Disappointment for Investors?
Taiwan's Strategic Gamble: Semiconductor Leverage in U.S.-China Tensions
China Sets Sail for Nuclear-Powered Naval Dominance
China’s Market Turmoil: Investor Optimism Dashed by Debt Relief