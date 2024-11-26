Trump's Return: AUKUS at a Crossroads

In anticipation of Donald Trump's possible return to the White House, Australian officials are assessing the future of the AUKUS agreement. AUKUS, a trilateral defense pact between Australia, the UK, and the US, has become a focal point for Australia's defense policy.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong has expressed Australia's intention to prioritize AUKUS in diplomatic engagements with the potential Trump administration. However, there is concern that Trump's history of demanding renegotiated terms with allies could put AUKUS at risk.

Despite these concerns, the agreement enjoys strong support within the US Congress, with backing from both Democrats and Republicans. The nomination of China hawks to Trump's foreign policy team suggests ongoing US engagement in the Indo-Pacific, reinforcing the alliance's importance for Australia.

