Trump's Return: AUKUS at a Crossroads

The article discusses the potential impact of Donald Trump's return to the presidency on the AUKUS defense agreement between Australia, the UK, and the US. Concerns arise due to Trump's history of renegotiating foreign agreements. Australian officials emphasize bipartisan support for AUKUS, which remains crucial to Australia's defense strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 26-11-2024 10:36 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 10:19 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In anticipation of Donald Trump's possible return to the White House, Australian officials are assessing the future of the AUKUS agreement. AUKUS, a trilateral defense pact between Australia, the UK, and the US, has become a focal point for Australia's defense policy.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong has expressed Australia's intention to prioritize AUKUS in diplomatic engagements with the potential Trump administration. However, there is concern that Trump's history of demanding renegotiated terms with allies could put AUKUS at risk.

Despite these concerns, the agreement enjoys strong support within the US Congress, with backing from both Democrats and Republicans. The nomination of China hawks to Trump's foreign policy team suggests ongoing US engagement in the Indo-Pacific, reinforcing the alliance's importance for Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

