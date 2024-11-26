Controversy Erupts Over Mahayuti's Election Landslide

The recent landslide victory by the Mahayuti alliance in the Maharashtra assembly polls has sparked controversy, as key figures in the opposition allege electoral rigging. Jitendra Awhad of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) expressed disbelief over the coalition's defeat in Mumbra-Kalwa, questioning the impact of the Ladki Bahin Yojana on the election results.

Awhad further relayed concerns from elected MLAs about potential Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) malfunctions, which they claim might have skewed results. He warned of a 'mass movement' brewing in response to the alleged discrepancies, citing emerging protests in several villages where residents contest the votes allocated to their precincts.

On the same note, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole voiced skepticism regarding the results, lamenting the stark contrast in performance between the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha candidates. Patole raised the alarm over rumors and calls from across the state, insisting that the disenfranchisement witnessed undermines democracy and called for a meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to address the grievances.

